1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
891 SW 128 court
891 SW 128th Ct, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
1bed studio - Property Id: 118032 Very clean, private and includes utilities, closer to FIU Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118032 Property Id 118032 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847895)
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 SW 125th Ct
3420 Southwest 125th Court, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Cozy efficiency in a great location close to Bird Rd and Turnpike. This efficiency has a private entrance and is detached from the main house. This is a lovely home for a single person. It does not have a separate bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1203 SW 128 AVE
1203 Southwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS UNIT WITH LAKE RIGHT IN FRONT ! 1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED UNIT IN MOBILE HOME WITH KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR/ERANGE, MICROWAVE). BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. ENJOY LAKE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CHILD PLAY AREA.
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
12524 NW 11th Trl
12524 Northwest 11th Trail, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
This rental is to share a whole apt with a female owner. Renting a private room a bath and 1 parking space , laundry inside the unit. No pets, The owner is a professional female and single, who works 5 days a week.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
10899 Sw 4th St, Miami, F
10899 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
804 sqft
Single bedroom unit for short-term lease in Miami-Dade, walking distance from FIU main campus.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
3901 SW 112th Ave
3901 Southwest 112th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
558 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath, full remodeled, brand new kitchen, great location! Walking distance to Winn dixie, Home depot, Publix, close to mayor highway, friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
904 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
686 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Fontainebleau Park West
56 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,516
759 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Doral Landings East
20 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
746 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
