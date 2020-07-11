348 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
2075 SW 122nd Ave 331IV
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
910 sqft
Spacious Unit in Sought After Area - Property Id: 310799 LOWEST PRICE AROUND THIS AREA! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 APARTMENT AT CORAL TOWERS CONDO WITH TILE THOUGHTOUT WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. VERY NICE COMMUNITY.
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12800 NW 9th Ter
12800 NW 9th Ter, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home with spacious kitchen, laundry room, formal dining room, living room, family room, hurricane impact windows, spacious bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, and spacious yard for entertaining.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Tamiami Lakes
13250 SW 17th Ln
13250 Southwest 17th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful apartment fully renovated. Fantastic opportunity to rent this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment in Playa Lago. This unit offers great specs for spending quality time with your loved ones.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
2055 SW 122nd Ave
2055 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable area , Near to FIU and Turnpike , condo roof have at least 5 years old, washer and dryer inside the unit , Security cameras through the building , quiet neighborhood , tiled floors, wood in bedrooms, very clean, non smoking, utilities
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lake Pointe
12378 NW 11th Ln
12378 Northwest 11th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! SPACIOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. 2 ASSIGNED PARKINGS, CERAMIC TILES DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET FLOORS UPSTAIRS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL FENCED PATIO WITH LAKE VIEW.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
University Park West
315 SW 134th Ct
315 Southwest 134th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious REMODELED single family home in amazing location, No association approval. Close to FIU and major highways. Very ample bedrooms, 2 Remodeled baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
11790 SW 18 ST
11790 SW 18th St, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Very well kept apartment near to FIU, Nice open kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms like no others. Big Balcony for entertainment. This is a must see! Ready to move in. Easy to show!
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
11960 SW 18th Ter
11960 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lake Pointe
1152 NW 124th Pl
1152 Northwest 124th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
water,electricity,no included,the property will be available april 1ro
1 of 19
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
35 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13840 SW 24th Ter
13840 Southwest 24th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1834 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - Property Id: 309999 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in one of the most sought after locations in all of Miami. It is definitely a must see property. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
11153 NW 7th St
11153 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FIU, MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AND MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. QUIET COMMUNITY. PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. TENNIS COURT. EASY TO SHOW!!
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Royal Green
12953 SW 53rd St
12953 Southwest 53rd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great opportunity to rent this cozy property, features 2 beds and 1 bath, Washer and Dryer inside the unit Excellent terrace great for entertainment, NO pets NO exceptions. Good Credit is required...
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Royal Green
12821 SW 43rd Dr
12821 Southwest 43rd Drive, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2 bedroom, 1 bath with Den condo in Miami. Washer and dryer in unit. Condo Association only allows 4 occupants. Credit and Police report on all adult occupants required.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
245 NW 109th Ave 204IV
245 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Cozy Unit, Yet over 1,000 Square feet! - Property Id: 240190 Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in Laguna Club Condominium. This remodeled unit features a bright and ample living area, and tile floor throughout.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
290 Nw 109th Ave
290 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two floors brand new Luxury Villa at Century Park West Gated Community. Modern & spacious 2 x 2 1/2 in the 2 floors. New appliances, A/C, Dishwasher & electrical water heater. Features include: formal living and dining.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
10945 SW 7th St
10945 Southwest 7th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1 bath For Rent, walking distance to FIU. Completely remodeled. New tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless appliances, and new bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.
