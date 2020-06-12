/
2 bedroom apartments
224 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12711 sw 30th st 615B
12711 Southwest 30th Street, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
922 sqft
Unit 615B Available 06/15/20 Blue Lagoon Condo - Property Id: 289795 Wonderful full remodeled apartment 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, with a wonderful marble floors. The view is to the Lagoon, Airport & Coral Gables! Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11780 SW 18th St 514
11780 Southwest 18th Street, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
898 sqft
Your clients are looking for a good location ?. You just found it... Nice and comfortable apartment with amazing location in the hear of Miami. Really close to FIU, 8 St, markets and grocery stores.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11800 SW 18th St 514
11800 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
898 sqft
Great location, nice kite, balcony, tile,community pool , Laundry in unit . Elevator. Supermarket and majors expressways close by.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
13385 NW 8 ter
13385 Northwest 8th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT FOR RENT, 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM, REMODELED, EXCECELLENT AREA, CLOSE TO THE DOLPHIN MALL, INTERNATIONAL MALL, IMPORTANT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SHOWING AFTER MAY 10
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
2055 SW 122nd Ave
2055 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Beautiful apartment, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located on the third floor, nice view, all tile, washer and dryer inside of unit, walk-in-closet in the master bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1152 NW 124th Pl
1152 Northwest 124th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
water,electricity,no included,the property will be available april 1ro
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
2075 SW 122nd Ave
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
IMPECCABLE & BRIGHT UNIT LOCATED IN A VERY CENTRALLY LOCATED AREA, "CORAL TOWERS" COMMUNITY READY TO MOVE-IN!! ALL FULLY TILED FLOORS THROUGHOUT & UPDATED BATHROOMS & KITCHEN WITH WASHER & DRYER INSIDE A PLUS++ LOTS OF LIGHT & PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
33 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
848 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
11195 SW 1st St 115 IV
11195 Southwest 1st Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
835 sqft
Excellent location, excellent priced condo! - Property Id: 263717 Great unit located in the aguadulce community. Centrally located, tile throughout, amazing neighborhood, priced to rent out fast! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1011 Sw 139th Ct
1011 Southwest 139th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Fully furnished, tastefully decorated house in the Tamiami Area. Just 10 minutes to Dolphin and International Malls. Easy access to SR-836 and Floridas Turnpike. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and L.A. Fitness
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12953 SW 53rd St
12953 Southwest 53rd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great opportunity to rent this cozy property, features 2 beds and 1 bath, Washer and Dryer inside the unit Excellent terrace great for entertainment, NO pets NO exceptions. Good Credit is required...
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13957 SW 44 LANE CR
13957 Southwest 44th Lane Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Centrally located, beautiful remodeled townhouse, 2bed, 2.5 bath, nice lake view. One car garage. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Accordion Shutters. Call Listing Agent. Bedrooms are spacious with bathroom inside each bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
4305 SW 130th Ct
4305 Southwest 130th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
GOOD CREDIT, INCOME & PRIOR LANDLORD REFERENCES REQUIRED! Price is Firm.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12821 SW 43rd Dr
12821 Southwest 43rd Drive, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2 bedroom, 1 bath with Den condo in Miami. Washer and dryer in unit. Condo Association only allows 4 occupants. Credit and Police report on all adult occupants required.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
245 NW 109th Ave 204IV
245 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Cozy Unit, Yet over 1,000 Square feet! - Property Id: 240190 Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in Laguna Club Condominium. This remodeled unit features a bright and ample living area, and tile floor throughout.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
290 Nw 109th Ave
290 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Two floors brand new Luxury Villa at Century Park West Gated Community. Modern & spacious 2 x 2 1/2 in the 2 floors. New appliances, A/C, Dishwasher & electrical water heater. Features include: formal living and dining.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Fontainbleau East
26 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
$
53 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1113 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
