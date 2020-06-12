/
3 bedroom apartments
313 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tamiami Lakes
1 Unit Available
13326 SW 9th Ter
13326 Southwest 9th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully maintained and updated 3/2 LAKEFRONT single-family home. This property is ready to move in and features a large open space layout with oversize kitchen and living areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1177 NW 123rd Ct
1177 Northwest 123rd Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1240 sqft
Fully Upgraded Townhouse / Dolphin Mall/Belen Area - Property Id: 290443 Fully upgraded and remodeled townhouse in the Belen/Dolphin Mall area. 3 Bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1916 SW 131st Ct
1916 Southwest 131st Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 3 bedroom villa with 1 and a half bathrooms in excellent location, new porcelain floors, new bathrooms, the property was freshly painted, corner property with excellent terrace and patio for your entertainment, many parking spaces in front
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11790 SW 18 ST
11790 SW 18th St, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Very well kept apartment near to FIU, Nice open kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms like no others. Big Balcony for entertainment. This is a must see! Ready to move in. Easy to show!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1071 NW 128th Ave
1071 Northwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 1-story home. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus cozy den. Formal living and dining rooms with arched entry ways. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter & pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11960 SW 18th Ter
11960 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
12226 SW 17 LN
12226 Southwest 17th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location, close to FIU and Turnpike exit on 8 St. Beautiful comunity across street from a park. Unit is located in the corner with a side entrance to the patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
12230 SW 34th St
12230 Southwest 34th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Very nice home in family area. Newly painted. 2 bedroom and one bath on one side and master bedroom and bath on right side. Large kitchen with space for breakfast area, Living and dining, back porch and large back yard. Must see.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Tamiami
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
33 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10871 NW 7th St 1424
10871 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1253 sqft
LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO - Property Id: 287637 LARGE CORNER UNIT WITH PATIO,,,UPGRADED KITCHEN AND APPLIANCES,,,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE,,,NEW A/C UNIT (1 YEAR OLD),,,24X24 PORCELAIN TILES ON 1ST FLOOR, CARPET ON 2ND FLOOR,,,2 ASSIGNED PARKING IN
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13976 SW 46th Ter 23
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
520 NW 114th Ave
520 Northwest 114th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This unit is located on the ground floor. 3 Bedrooms & 2 full bathroom. Rent includes water. Community offers a club house, pool and kids playground. Two parking assign + Guess parking.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3262 SW 147th Ct
3262 SW 147th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Beautifully renovated 4 Beds 2.5 Baths home featuring an spacious and airy open floor plan, updated kitchen with quartz counter and stainless steal appliances, modern wood cabinets with LED lighting for a beautiful trendy look.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10847 NW 7th St
10847 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful apartment 3 bed, 2 bath available for rent close to Doral and close to the Dolphin mall. Completely renovated and with an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms, tile floor, balcony and 2 parking spot.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bird Lakes
1 Unit Available
14457 SW 50th St
14457 Southwest 50th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice and WELL kept home- 3 cars front parking- enjoy outside terrace and kitchen - great family oriented neighborhood- must see - easy to show- Pets welcome
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
4918 SW 131st Ave
4918 Southwest 131st Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Canal front 3/1 home in the heart of Kendall. New roof. Freshly painted. Beautifully landscaped backyard with fruit trees. Come enjoy gorgeous sunsets with your own private canal in the back! Vacant, easy to show!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
21 SW 113th Ave
21 Southwest 113th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a beautiful townh9ouse in prime location near FIU, Turnpike, dolphin mall and international mall. it features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large living room and dinning room area. Family room and cozy kitchen. MUST SEE!!!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12831 SW 43rd Dr
12831 Southwest 43rd Drive, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH WASHER and DRYER INSIDE UNIT VERY CLOSE TO ROYAL GREEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AVAILABLE NOW TO OCCUPY CALL LISTING AGENT TO VIEW
