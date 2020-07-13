Apartment List
276 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tamiami apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
870 SW 129th Pl 203IV
870 Southwest 129th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Unit in University Park Fontainebleau - Property Id: 310802 Beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, granite counter Top, 2 assigned parking spaces, gated community, excellent location, close to FIU, restaurants, supermarkets,

1 Unit Available
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace
13100 Northwest 6th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
3208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
13019 SW 4th St
13019 Southwest 4th Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
LOVELY CORNER ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY WITH AMPLE COVERED TERRACE OVERLOOKING TO AMAZING POOL. KITCHEN REMODELED WITH HIGH STANDARDS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE COUNTER WITH SNACK SPACE. PET FRIENDLY OWNER.

1 Unit Available
Lake Pointe
12378 NW 11th Ln
12378 Northwest 11th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! SPACIOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. 2 ASSIGNED PARKINGS, CERAMIC TILES DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET FLOORS UPSTAIRS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL FENCED PATIO WITH LAKE VIEW.

1 Unit Available
University Park West
315 SW 134th Ct
315 Southwest 134th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious REMODELED single family home in amazing location, No association approval. Close to FIU and major highways. Very ample bedrooms, 2 Remodeled baths.

1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOM 2.

1 Unit Available
Lake Pointe
12524 NW 11th Trl
12524 Northwest 11th Trail, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental is to share a whole apt with a female owner. Renting a private room a bath and 1 parking space , laundry inside the unit. No pets, The owner is a professional female and single, who works 5 days a week.

1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Tamiami
Verified

$
34 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Verified

7 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
Verified

3 Units Available
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1236 sqft
Palm Isle is located at 11399 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.

1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11205 SW 4 st
11205 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Excellent location just few blocks away from FIU, very walk able are, plenty shopping centers around, No HOA, 1ST/2ND MONTH PLUS DEPOSIT, parking space for 2cars or more, available on Agust 1, property occupied do not disturb tenants.

1 Unit Available
14222 SW 25th Ter
14222 Southwest 25th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing, well-kept single family house in a desired neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Lakes of The Meadow
4331 SW 147th Pl
4331 Southwest 147th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4331 SW 147th Pl in Kendall West. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
11091 NW 7th St
11091 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Patio West One, a two-story condo completely remodeled and ready to move in. 2 Beds with 2½ Baths, Living, Dining, Storage room, Washer & Dryer.

1 Unit Available
11153 NW 7th St
11153 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FIU, MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AND MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. QUIET COMMUNITY. PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. TENNIS COURT. EASY TO SHOW!!

1 Unit Available
Westwood Lake
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.

1 Unit Available
290 Nw 109th Ave
290 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two floors brand new Luxury Villa at Century Park West Gated Community. Modern & spacious 2 x 2 1/2 in the 2 floors. New appliances, A/C, Dishwasher & electrical water heater. Features include: formal living and dining.

1 Unit Available
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.

1 Unit Available
Bent Tree
13976 SW 46th Ter
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, townhouse in Bent Tree - West Kendall. 1 attached 1 car garage. Lake views. Quick approval process. Contact me today to see this unit.

1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
10945 SW 7th St
10945 Southwest 7th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1 bath For Rent, walking distance to FIU. Completely remodeled. New tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless appliances, and new bathroom.

1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.
City Guide for Tamiami, FL

"Florida isnt so much a place were one goes to reinvent oneself, as it is a place where one goes if one no longer wished to be found." (Doug Coupland)

Tamiami is a suburb of Miami, FL even though its name comes from two different florida areas Tampa and Miami. Tamiami is a family place most people there are married with kids, unlike a lot of Florida, where the residents are mostly retirees. Tamiami is a place dominated by residents from all over Central and South America, and over 90 percent of people there speak Spanish as a first language. The city was named for a trail that runs through the Everglades (Tamiami), so the area is known to be a bit swampy, like the rest of the Everglades. But the town also offers access to all of Miamis big city amenities, as well as its main draw the beach! The people who live in Tamiami are lovers of warm weather and sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tamiami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tamiami, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tamiami apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

