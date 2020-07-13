276 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL with parking
"Florida isnt so much a place were one goes to reinvent oneself, as it is a place where one goes if one no longer wished to be found." (Doug Coupland)
Tamiami is a suburb of Miami, FL even though its name comes from two different florida areas Tampa and Miami. Tamiami is a family place most people there are married with kids, unlike a lot of Florida, where the residents are mostly retirees. Tamiami is a place dominated by residents from all over Central and South America, and over 90 percent of people there speak Spanish as a first language. The city was named for a trail that runs through the Everglades (Tamiami), so the area is known to be a bit swampy, like the rest of the Everglades. But the town also offers access to all of Miamis big city amenities, as well as its main draw the beach! The people who live in Tamiami are lovers of warm weather and sunshine.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tamiami apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.