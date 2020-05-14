All apartments in Tallahassee
1085-1 Solana Avenue

1085 Solana Ave · (850) 727-0291
Location

1085 Solana Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32304
San Luis

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1085-1 Solana Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
roommate matching
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
roommate matching
1085-1 Solana Avenue Available 08/14/20 The Cove -1085-1 Solana Avenue - MOVE-IN SPECIAL - AUGUST FREE - You're going to LOVE this three bedroom townhome with three private bathrooms! Live among friends, just moments to TCC, FSU and FAMU campus. Offering a spacious, over 1500 sq. ft. town home with a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer included, partial utilities on units with solar panels. Over 1500 square feet of living space and 30% larger bedrooms than most other 3/3's. Brand new carpet throughout the bedrooms and upper floor, tile in the kitchen, baths and foyer, and vinyl laminate in the living room. Split floor plan with one bedroom and private bath downstairs and two bedrooms with private baths upstairs. All bedrooms large enough for a King sized bed and more! Washer & Dryer are included, located upstairs in hallway. Sorry, no indoor smoking and no pets preferred (new carpet).

Our Community offers Multiple lease options for the August 2020-July 2021 school year. Individual lease - roommate matching ($499/roommate) limited availability, Individual lease for a group of three ($485/roommate) or lease entire town home as explained above. Call us to schedule your tour! Sorry, no indoor smoking. Small pet considered with fee.

Qualification Level Bronze

(RLNE5906201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085-1 Solana Avenue have any available units?
1085-1 Solana Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085-1 Solana Avenue have?
Some of 1085-1 Solana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and roommate matching. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085-1 Solana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1085-1 Solana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085-1 Solana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085-1 Solana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1085-1 Solana Avenue offer parking?
No, 1085-1 Solana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1085-1 Solana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1085-1 Solana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085-1 Solana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1085-1 Solana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1085-1 Solana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1085-1 Solana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1085-1 Solana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085-1 Solana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
