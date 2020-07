Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit pool pool table media room parking gym bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard game room internet access package receiving playground volleyball court

Welcome to our luxury apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Our custom-built apartments are designed to suit your individual tastes and unique lifestyle. The Monroe’s breathtaking resort style grounds provide a fresh and fun take on apartment community life, featuring an multimedia room, outdoor fire pit, billiards room, and oasis-style swimming pool. We even have a private pet park for your convenience. These are but a few of the stunning features that make The Monroe home.