Beautiful community with fully remodeled furnished one bedroom and share bathroom to rent downstairs. This room is located in three bedroom townhouse with access to kitchen, living room and washer /dryer. The price include electric, water, Owner preferred a Non smokers. Owner resides in the home. Community is closer to everything with lot of restaurants around and not too far from Sawgrass mall.