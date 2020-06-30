3301 NW 126th Ter

Amenities

If you want Resort Living, look no further! Prime location, a block from the BB&T center and Sawgrass Mills. Beautiful corner villa at the prestigious Artesia. 2 bed/2 baths, plus a LOFT perfect for a home office! Open kitchen with energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, and granite countertops. High ceilings, great lighting in the living room space. Spacious 2-car garage and dedicated laundry room downstairs. Amenities include Clubhouse, 3 heated pools, jacuzzi, tennis/basketball courts, fitness center and more!