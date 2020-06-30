All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3301 NW 126th Ter

3301 Northwest 126th Terrace · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

3301 Northwest 126th Terrace, Sunrise, FL 33323
Sawgrass Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
If you want Resort Living, look no further! Prime location, a block from the BB&T center and Sawgrass Mills. Beautiful corner villa at the prestigious Artesia. 2 bed/2 baths, plus a LOFT perfect for a home office! Open kitchen with energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, and granite countertops. High ceilings, great lighting in the living room space. Spacious 2-car garage and dedicated laundry room downstairs. Amenities include Clubhouse, 3 heated pools, jacuzzi, tennis/basketball courts, fitness center and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 NW 126th Ter have any available units?
3301 NW 126th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise, FL.
What amenities does 3301 NW 126th Ter have?
Some of 3301 NW 126th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 NW 126th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3301 NW 126th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 NW 126th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3301 NW 126th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 3301 NW 126th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3301 NW 126th Ter offers parking.
Does 3301 NW 126th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 NW 126th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 NW 126th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3301 NW 126th Ter has a pool.
Does 3301 NW 126th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3301 NW 126th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 NW 126th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 NW 126th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 NW 126th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 NW 126th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
