Last updated October 5 2019

920 N SHORE DRIVE NE

920 North Shore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

920 North Shore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE for rent overlooking North Shore Park and walking distance to downtown St. Pete. 2 bed 2.5 baths and 1950 total sq ft. Pets ok. You will not find a better location in St Pete and a few of the upgrades include granite in kitchen and baths, Brazilian Cherry wood floors throughout, rooftop deck with water views and SunSetter electronic shade, electronic blinds throughout, new stainless steel appliances, inside washer and dryer, beautiful bar area off living room, ample storage, new double paned windows and electronic keypads for front and back door. Directly across the street you will find a beautiful waterfront park with fitness center, pool, dog park, tennis courts, bike rentals, beach, and volleyball nets. Your paradise awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

