920 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE for rent overlooking North Shore Park and walking distance to downtown St. Pete. 2 bed 2.5 baths and 1950 total sq ft. Pets ok. You will not find a better location in St Pete and a few of the upgrades include granite in kitchen and baths, Brazilian Cherry wood floors throughout, rooftop deck with water views and SunSetter electronic shade, electronic blinds throughout, new stainless steel appliances, inside washer and dryer, beautiful bar area off living room, ample storage, new double paned windows and electronic keypads for front and back door. Directly across the street you will find a beautiful waterfront park with fitness center, pool, dog park, tennis courts, bike rentals, beach, and volleyball nets. Your paradise awaits!