857 Central Ave 3

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna yoga

Luxury Downtown St. Pete high-rise



New high rise in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. Rare 3x2 back on market. 14th floor-3 floor $3775- Walk to Beach Dr, Market's, Publix, trendy clothing shops, local restaurants, brewery's, clubs, outdoor music and more. Pets ok w/ breed rest. 80lb) Balconies , granite countertops, front load washer/dryer, pool with spa, sauna and steam room, private spa treatment rooms, fitness center w/ Yoga , 8th floor terrace, cabana's, resident secured entry and parking garage.

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees-per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*NO Section 8**No Short term

**All properties by appointment only**

