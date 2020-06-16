All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 15 2020

857 Central Ave 3

857 Central Avenue · (727) 420-7912
Location

857 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,541

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Luxury Downtown St. Pete high-rise - Property Id: 240571

New high rise in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. Rare 3x2 back on market. 14th floor-3 floor $3775- Walk to Beach Dr, Market's, Publix, trendy clothing shops, local restaurants, brewery's, clubs, outdoor music and more. Pets ok w/ breed rest. 80lb) Balconies , granite countertops, front load washer/dryer, pool with spa, sauna and steam room, private spa treatment rooms, fitness center w/ Yoga , 8th floor terrace, cabana's, resident secured entry and parking garage.
Just contact Suzie via phone, text, or email for tours. (727-420-7912)
Licensed Real Estate Agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
* A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees-per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*NO Section 8**No Short term
**All properties by appointment only**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240571
Property Id 240571

(RLNE5850318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

