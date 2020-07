Amenities

Moorings of Maximo Furnished Annual Rental. Amenities include tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse. Just a short walk to marina, restaurants and shopping center. Conveniently located just off of the Pinellas Bayway for easy access to St Pete Beach, Ft Desoto Park and vibrant downtown St Petersburg. Laundry is right across the hall from the unit. Parking space #145