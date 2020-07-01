All apartments in St. Petersburg
4199 20TH AVENUE N

4199 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4199 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ADORABLE 2/BEDROOM 2/BATH HOME WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE. HUGE FENCED YARD WITH SHED. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED TERRAZZO FLOORS. SIT ON YOUR FRONT PORCH AND ENJOY VIEW OF HARSHAW LAKE ONE. LAWN CARE & MAINTENANCE IS PAID BY LANDLORD. TENANTS MUST PAY OWN UTILITIES. MUST PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND AND HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND NO EVICTIONS! PETS FRIENDLY AS LONG AS OWNERS MEET YOUR FUR BABY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4199 20TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4199 20TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4199 20TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4199 20TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4199 20TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4199 20TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4199 20TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4199 20TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4199 20TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4199 20TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4199 20TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4199 20TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4199 20TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4199 20TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4199 20TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4199 20TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4199 20TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4199 20TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

