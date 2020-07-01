4199 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Disston Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ADORABLE 2/BEDROOM 2/BATH HOME WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE. HUGE FENCED YARD WITH SHED. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED TERRAZZO FLOORS. SIT ON YOUR FRONT PORCH AND ENJOY VIEW OF HARSHAW LAKE ONE. LAWN CARE & MAINTENANCE IS PAID BY LANDLORD. TENANTS MUST PAY OWN UTILITIES. MUST PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND AND HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND NO EVICTIONS! PETS FRIENDLY AS LONG AS OWNERS MEET YOUR FUR BABY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4199 20TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4199 20TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.