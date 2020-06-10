3540 32ND AVENUE N

3540 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Disston Heights
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedrooms, two baths, a second-floor condo. Great location between downtown St Petersburg and the beaches. Assigned, off-street parking. NO PETS and 12-month minimum lease. $75 application per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
