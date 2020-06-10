All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

3540 32ND AVENUE N

3540 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3540 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedrooms, two baths, a second-floor condo. Great location between downtown St Petersburg and the beaches. Assigned, off-street parking. NO PETS and 12-month minimum lease. $75 application per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 32ND AVENUE N have any available units?
3540 32ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3540 32ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3540 32ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 32ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3540 32ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3540 32ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3540 32ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3540 32ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 32ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 32ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3540 32ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3540 32ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3540 32ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 32ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 32ND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3540 32ND AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3540 32ND AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
