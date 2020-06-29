240 Madonna Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33715 Tierra Verde
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE at the Tierra Verde Resort Marina. Cam is included. What a great place to work and then play!!! This is a very rare opportunity to lease in the Tierra Verde Resort Marina district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 MADONNA BOULEVARD have any available units?
240 MADONNA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.