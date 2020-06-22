All apartments in St. Petersburg
1524 13TH AVE S

1524 13th Avenue South · (727) 800-8975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1524 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1524 13TH AVE S · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME - LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS AND A LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD, LOCATION IS CONVENIENT WITH QUICK ACCESS TO MAIN ROADS, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(727) 800-8975

(RLNE5849516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 13TH AVE S have any available units?
1524 13TH AVE S has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 13TH AVE S have?
Some of 1524 13TH AVE S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 13TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1524 13TH AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 13TH AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 13TH AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 1524 13TH AVE S offer parking?
No, 1524 13TH AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 1524 13TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 13TH AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 13TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 1524 13TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1524 13TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1524 13TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 13TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 13TH AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
