1232 45
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM
1232 45
1232 45th St N
·
No Longer Available
Location
1232 45th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3/2 updated move in ready pool home located in the heart of St Pete. Minutes to downtown breweries and restuarants. Also, just minutes to the beaches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 45 have any available units?
1232 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1232 45 have?
Some of 1232 45's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1232 45 currently offering any rent specials?
1232 45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 45 pet-friendly?
No, 1232 45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1232 45 offer parking?
No, 1232 45 does not offer parking.
Does 1232 45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 45 have a pool?
Yes, 1232 45 has a pool.
Does 1232 45 have accessible units?
No, 1232 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 45 has units with dishwashers.
