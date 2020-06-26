Rent Calculator
1215 49TH STREET N
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:05 AM
1215 49TH STREET N
1215 49th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
1215 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with large backyard. Ready to move. Updated kitchen and applianced. Apply online https://www.mchomespropertymanagement.com/application-new.asp $75 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 49TH STREET N have any available units?
1215 49TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1215 49TH STREET N have?
Some of 1215 49TH STREET N's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1215 49TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1215 49TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 49TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1215 49TH STREET N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1215 49TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 1215 49TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 1215 49TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 49TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 49TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1215 49TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1215 49TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1215 49TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 49TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 49TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
