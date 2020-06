Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great townhouse, end unit, with a one car garage, balcony and ocean view! Just steps from the beach! This two story townhome features an eat in kitchen, a master bedroom with TWO closets and a slider out to your balcony with an ocean view. This unit has newer carpet and a redone bath/shower. Shared common area behind unit, great for grilling and hanging out in sun. Lawn care included. Call today because this won't last long! Sorry no pets.