3 bedroom apartments
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Lee Avenue
172 Lee Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
Unit #172 is for rent available Now! This 1/2 duplex feels like a single family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths..beautifully updated and super clean with large living area, and open split floor plan.
Montecito
1 Unit Available
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.
Amherst Gardens
1 Unit Available
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
279 Ellwood Avenue
279 Ellwood Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1585 sqft
Fully Furnished Pool home available from April till December 2020. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features two huge dining areas, over sized kitchen, indoor laundry room and a two car garage.
1 Unit Available
1025 Highway A1a
1025 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2125 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY Furnished ocean front condo in the new Oceana at Satellite Beach. New, 3/3, barely lived in condo with breathtaking views of the ocean.
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
406 Rosedale Drive
406 Rosedale Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room.
1 Unit Available
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
420 Kale Street
420 Kale Street, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1628 sqft
Your own piece of tropical paradise in Satellite Beach! Renovated pool home! Three bedroom two bath with open floor plan. Recently updated kitchen with newer appliances, newer cabinetry, granite counter tops, fixtures and kitchen island.
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Sheridan Avenue
115 Sheridan Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Fantastic location, 1/2 Duplex within walking distance to the Beach. Modern with 10' ceilings with an open floor plan, meticulously clean and ready to move in.
Montecito
1 Unit Available
295 Point Lobos Drive
295 Point Lobos Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
This BEAUTIFUL executive home has it all and sits in a sought after GATED community along the beaches. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study, and gorgeous designer touches throughout.
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1303 Hway A1a
1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach
Results within 1 mile of Satellite Beach
1 Unit Available
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.
Lyme Bay
1 Unit Available
507 Summerset Court
507 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Indian Harbour Beach.
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
156 E. Claridge Street
156 East Claridge Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1394 sqft
Totally remodeled and a place that you will love to stay. Large, fenced in back yard for Fido! Fully furnished (w nice things) inc. pots, pans, linens etc. and is ready to roll.
Manatee Pointe Reserve
1 Unit Available
102 Mcguire Boulevard
102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2189 sqft
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent.
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
611 First Avenue
611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach.
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
324 W Exeter Street
324 West Exeter Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1585 sqft
OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON ONLY AT THIS TIME STARTING JAN. 16, 2021. All utilities and pool and lawn care inc. in the price! Florida lifestyle does not get any better than this. Enjoy your own private pool with a lush, tropical fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheyenne Drive
1220 Cheyenne Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1472 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Excellent Indian Harbour Beach Location. This Updated Home Features a Modern Kitchen w/ White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Gorgeous Granite.
Waterway Estates North
1 Unit Available
433 Eagle Drive
433 Eagle Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1376 sqft
Go to WWW.RENTINBREVARD.COMfor rental application call agent with any questions.
Results within 5 miles of Satellite Beach
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
