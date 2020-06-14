/
1 bedroom apartments
45 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
756 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Cocoa North
288 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
593 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
732 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
James Landing
30 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
660 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
1801 Island Club Drive
1801 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo located 3 blocks from the beach. This 3rd floor unit posses new exterior paint, newer carpet, upgraded bathroom, new refrigerate and window treatments.
1 Unit Available
2103 Highland Avenue
2103 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1992 sqft
Great 1 bed, 1 full bath apartment, professionally managed. Apartment has it's own screened patio and privacy fenced front and back yard. Plenty of parking on the E and W sides of the unit. Rent includes water, trash, and basic lawn maintenance.
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
20 E Avenue B Avenue
20 East Avenue B, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Quiet 1 bedroom with 1 bath on ground floor. Water is included in rent. Coin laundry available on-site.
1 Unit Available
1420 Avocado Avenue
1420 Avocado Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
570 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND RENOVATED. VERY SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HAS NEW PAINT, NEW TILED IN SHOWER, NEW BATHROOM VANITY, NEW KITCHEN COUNTERS, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CEILING FANS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 Unit Available
1051 June Dr J051
1051 June Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
733 sqft
Ground floor One bedroom Condo - Coral Gardens is a beautifully landscaped property in Melbourne Florida. Inside this gated community this is a ground floor One bedroom One bath privately owned condo.
12 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
824 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
27 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
650 sqft
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
