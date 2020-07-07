/
apartments with pool
173 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL with pool
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pending Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Montecito
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1455 Highway A1a
1455 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
$2300 rent per month includes water, cable, internet, and pest control. Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath with a garage.
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Montecito
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground, but also the
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
685 Poinsetta Drive
685 Poinsetta Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1646 sqft
Cute beachside home for rent. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Great screened in pool! New carpet in the bedrooms tile in the living areas. Spacious layout with a split bedroom plan.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Montecito
726 Ventura Drive
726 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020 til May 1st, 2021 ONLY! Maintenance Free AND UPDATED 2 story FURNISHED townhouse. LAKEFRONT..3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home 1 car garage Gated community of Montecito Townhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Gulfstream Beach
1175 Highway A1a
1175 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...
1 of 32
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
1303 Hway A1a
1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3779 sqft
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach
Results within 1 mile of Satellite Beach
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sea Park Homes
324 W Exeter Street
324 West Exeter Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1585 sqft
OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON ONLY AT THIS TIME STARTING JAN. 16, 2021. All utilities and pool and lawn care inc. in the price! Florida lifestyle does not get any better than this. Enjoy your own private pool with a lush, tropical fenced in backyard.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lyme Bay
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Patrict Shores
55 Sea Park Boulevard
55 Sea Park Boulevard, South Patrick Shores, FL
Studio
$900
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Here's a second floor efficiency condo unit, open and bright. No where else can you live right across the street from the ocean for $900/month! This unit features tile floors, large picture window, assigned parking, and is fully furnished.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views from this 2 bedroom, one and half bath corner unit on the top floor. Long term rental at 2,100 a month and owner will consider short term at a higher rate per month.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1091 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
199 Highway A1a
199 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1189 sqft
Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Waterway Estates North
472 Cardinal Drive
472 Cardinal Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1705 sqft
Nice, updated waterfront AND pool home. Sit and watch the dolphins and manatees. Large open pool overlooking the water. Dock with boat house. No lift, but plenty of space to dock a boat. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced Yard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Dunes
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
Waterway Estates North
433 Eagle Drive
433 Eagle Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1376 sqft
Go to WWW.RENTINBREVARD.COMfor rental application call agent with any questions.
