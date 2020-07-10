77 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL with washer-dryer

/
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Montecito
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
199 Highway A1a
199 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1189 sqft
Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Waterway Estates North
472 Cardinal Drive
472 Cardinal Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1705 sqft
Nice, updated waterfront AND pool home. Sit and watch the dolphins and manatees. Large open pool overlooking the water. Dock with boat house. No lift, but plenty of space to dock a boat. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced Yard.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
266 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
11 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated July 3 at 03:00pm
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sunwood Park
1340 Hollywood Drive
1340 Hollywood Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
897 sqft
Updated, clean and cozy 3 bedroom home ready and available for occupancy 8/1/2020. Don't miss out!! This property has been well maintained. Floors tiled on a diagonal with neutral paint on the walls makes you feel comfortable and at home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
407 LOFTS DRIVE
407 Lofts Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1696 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Suntree Beauty - Located in the desirable Suntree community. This home shows beautifully. Open floor plan, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, inside laundry and covered patio.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2777 Patty Lane
2777 Patty Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
733 sqft
Ready for move in at Coral Gardens. This 1/1 features a screened porch/patio as well as a storage room on the patio. Washer and dryer in the unit are not warranted. Centrally located within minutes to Interstate 95 and the beaches.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2720 Golf Lake Circle
2720 Golf Lake Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Nicely updated ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit. This unit is right across from the community pool. Conveniently located in the heart of Melbourne.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Putnam Park
3044 SEA PLANE LANE
3044 Sea Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1539 sqft
RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan attached).
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2240 Flower Tree Circle
2240 Flower Tree Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
879 sqft
Check out this great condo located in Melbourne conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, Eastern Florida college and around 20 minutes from Patrick Air Force base. This 2nd floor unit has been completely updated.
