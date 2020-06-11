173 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL with garage
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 40
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 32
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 41
1 of 15
Satellite Beach got its cool name because of its location on Florida's "Space Coast" and its proximity to nearby Cape Canaveral.
Satellite Beach sits on a barrier Island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River on the east coast of Florida. The city is only six miles from Melbourne and an hour from the land of Disney in Orlando. A half hour up the road is Cape Canaveral, and Satellite Beach is a prime spot for space shuttle and rocket launch viewings. See more
Satellite Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.