Apartment List
/
FL
/
satellite beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL with garage

Satellite Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Lee Avenue
172 Lee Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1528 sqft
Unit #172 is for rent available Now! This 1/2 duplex feels like a single family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths..beautifully updated and super clean with large living area, and open split floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Amherst Gardens
1 Unit Available
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
279 Ellwood Avenue
279 Ellwood Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1585 sqft
Fully Furnished Pool home available from April till December 2020. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features two huge dining areas, over sized kitchen, indoor laundry room and a two car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
406 Rosedale Drive
406 Rosedale Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1884 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1025 Highway A1a
1025 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2125 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY Furnished ocean front condo in the new Oceana at Satellite Beach. New, 3/3, barely lived in condo with breathtaking views of the ocean.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1455 Highway A1a
1455 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
$2300 rent per month includes water, cable, internet, and pest control. Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath with a garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
420 Kale Street
420 Kale Street, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1628 sqft
Your own piece of tropical paradise in Satellite Beach! Renovated pool home! Three bedroom two bath with open floor plan. Recently updated kitchen with newer appliances, newer cabinetry, granite counter tops, fixtures and kitchen island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
650 Atlantic Drive
650 Atlantic Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Great townhouse, end unit, with a one car garage, balcony and ocean view! Just steps from the beach! This two story townhome features an eat in kitchen, a master bedroom with TWO closets and a slider out to your balcony with an ocean view.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Sheridan Avenue
115 Sheridan Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Fantastic location, 1/2 Duplex within walking distance to the Beach. Modern with 10' ceilings with an open floor plan, meticulously clean and ready to move in.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
295 Point Lobos Drive
295 Point Lobos Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3157 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL executive home has it all and sits in a sought after GATED community along the beaches. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study, and gorgeous designer touches throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1303 Hway A1a
1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3779 sqft
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
206 Cassia Boulevard
206 Cassia Boulevard, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
ONE BLOCK FROM The MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACH! Adorable Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage and Large Fully Fenced Backyard -Granite Countertops, White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Wood Look Vinyl Flooring, Large New Windows Keep this
Results within 1 mile of Satellite Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lyme Bay
1 Unit Available
507 Summerset Court
507 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Indian Harbour Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Harbour Villa
1 Unit Available
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
324 W Exeter Street
324 West Exeter Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1585 sqft
OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON ONLY AT THIS TIME STARTING JAN. 16, 2021. All utilities and pool and lawn care inc. in the price! Florida lifestyle does not get any better than this. Enjoy your own private pool with a lush, tropical fenced in backyard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
156 E. Claridge Street
156 East Claridge Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1394 sqft
Totally remodeled and a place that you will love to stay. Large, fenced in back yard for Fido! Fully furnished (w nice things) inc. pots, pans, linens etc. and is ready to roll.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Manatee Pointe Reserve
1 Unit Available
102 Mcguire Boulevard
102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2189 sqft
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
611 First Avenue
611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach.
City Guide for Satellite Beach, FL

Satellite Beach got its cool name because of its location on Florida's "Space Coast" and its proximity to nearby Cape Canaveral.

Satellite Beach sits on a barrier Island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River on the east coast of Florida. The city is only six miles from Melbourne and an hour from the land of Disney in Orlando. A half hour up the road is Cape Canaveral, and Satellite Beach is a prime spot for space shuttle and rocket launch viewings. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Satellite Beach, FL

Satellite Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Satellite Beach 1 BedroomsSatellite Beach 2 BedroomsSatellite Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSatellite Beach 3 BedroomsSatellite Beach Apartments with Balcony
Satellite Beach Apartments with GarageSatellite Beach Apartments with GymSatellite Beach Apartments with ParkingSatellite Beach Apartments with Pool
Satellite Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerSatellite Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsSatellite Beach Furnished ApartmentsSatellite Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLMicco, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FL
Port St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College