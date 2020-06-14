Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Satellite Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
295 Point Lobos Drive
295 Point Lobos Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3157 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL executive home has it all and sits in a sought after GATED community along the beaches. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study, and gorgeous designer touches throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1303 Hway A1a
1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3779 sqft
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach
Results within 5 miles of Satellite Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
James Landing
30 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Cocoa North
287 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
4 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1801 Island Club Drive
1801 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo located 3 blocks from the beach. This 3rd floor unit posses new exterior paint, newer carpet, upgraded bathroom, new refrigerate and window treatments.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7514 Loren Cove Drive
7514 Loren Cove Dr, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1484 sqft
Just 2 years old quadplex with double car garage. Beautiful lake view in a cul de sac. Sit on your porch and enjoy the sunsets. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with solid surface countertops.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6794 Vista Hermosa Drive
6794 Vista Hermosa Dr, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2018 sqft
2019-BUILT HOME in Viera's Arrivas Village! 3 Bedrooms + Craft Room, 3 1/2 Baths, and a 2-car garage. The courtyard is great for entertaining and features a spectacular lakefront and Duran Golf Course view.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
925 N Highway A1a
925 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEACH IS CALLING YOU! Come see this incredible condo located in the heart of Indialantic! Beautiful ocean view from this corner unit featuring 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 large garage space.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2200 Flower Tree Circle
2200 Flower Tree Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
925 sqft
Beautiful condo has gorgeous and expensive upgrades and is in the best location in Emerald Park, a condo community nestled within the lovely residential subdivision of Lansing Ridge.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Putnam Park
1 Unit Available
3044 SEA PLANE LANE
3044 Sea Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1539 sqft
RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan attached).

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1051 June Dr J051
1051 June Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
733 sqft
Ground floor One bedroom Condo - Coral Gardens is a beautifully landscaped property in Melbourne Florida. Inside this gated community this is a ground floor One bedroom One bath privately owned condo.
Results within 10 miles of Satellite Beach
Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
City Guide for Satellite Beach, FL

Satellite Beach got its cool name because of its location on Florida's "Space Coast" and its proximity to nearby Cape Canaveral.

Satellite Beach sits on a barrier Island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River on the east coast of Florida. The city is only six miles from Melbourne and an hour from the land of Disney in Orlando. A half hour up the road is Cape Canaveral, and Satellite Beach is a prime spot for space shuttle and rocket launch viewings. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Satellite Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Satellite Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

