Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

229 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Satellite Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pending Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Montecito
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Homes
250 Charles Court
250 Charles Court, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1482 sqft
PERFECT location at the end of a cul de sac street within walking distance to schools and the beach. Lawn care included!! New AC.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1455 Highway A1a
1455 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
$2300 rent per month includes water, cable, internet, and pest control. Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath with a garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Homes
255 Jason Court
255 Jason Court, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1668 sqft
Super nice four bedroom two bath Satellite Beach home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and within a short walk to schools and beaches.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
650 Atlantic Drive
650 Atlantic Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Great townhouse, end unit, with a one car garage, balcony and ocean view! Just steps from the beach! This two story townhome features an eat in kitchen, a master bedroom with TWO closets and a slider out to your balcony with an ocean view.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
685 Poinsetta Drive
685 Poinsetta Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1646 sqft
Cute beachside home for rent. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Great screened in pool! New carpet in the bedrooms tile in the living areas. Spacious layout with a split bedroom plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
130 Cinnamon Drive
130 Cinnamon Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 Bath home pretty much across the road from the beach. Great location. Close to Shops, dining and easy access to Eau Gallie or the Pineda Causeway. Large fenced yard. Yard maintenance included in the rent.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Amherst Gardens
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Satellite Beach Isles
1328 S Patrick Drive
1328 South Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
495 sqft
Welcome Home to this beachside apartment just blocks from the ocean. This one bedroom features a brand new kitchen, updated bathroom, new floors, and fresh paint. Unit on first floor. Convenient location. Walk to Long Doggers.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Montecito
726 Ventura Drive
726 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020 til May 1st, 2021 ONLY! Maintenance Free AND UPDATED 2 story FURNISHED townhouse. LAKEFRONT..3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home 1 car garage Gated community of Montecito Townhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Gulfstream Beach
1175 Highway A1a
1175 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
1303 Hway A1a
1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3779 sqft
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
206 Cassia Boulevard
206 Cassia Boulevard, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
ONE BLOCK FROM The MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACH! Adorable Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage and Large Fully Fenced Backyard -Granite Countertops, White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Wood Look Vinyl Flooring, Large New Windows Keep this
Results within 1 mile of Satellite Beach

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sea Park Homes
611 First Avenue
611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sea Park Homes
324 W Exeter Street
324 West Exeter Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1585 sqft
OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON ONLY AT THIS TIME STARTING JAN. 16, 2021. All utilities and pool and lawn care inc. in the price! Florida lifestyle does not get any better than this. Enjoy your own private pool with a lush, tropical fenced in backyard.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lyme Bay
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile
City Guide for Satellite Beach, FL

Satellite Beach got its cool name because of its location on Florida's "Space Coast" and its proximity to nearby Cape Canaveral.

Satellite Beach sits on a barrier Island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River on the east coast of Florida. The city is only six miles from Melbourne and an hour from the land of Disney in Orlando. A half hour up the road is Cape Canaveral, and Satellite Beach is a prime spot for space shuttle and rocket launch viewings. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Satellite Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Satellite Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

