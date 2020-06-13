83 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL
Satellite Beach got its cool name because of its location on Florida's "Space Coast" and its proximity to nearby Cape Canaveral.
Satellite Beach sits on a barrier Island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River on the east coast of Florida. The city is only six miles from Melbourne and an hour from the land of Disney in Orlando. A half hour up the road is Cape Canaveral, and Satellite Beach is a prime spot for space shuttle and rocket launch viewings. See more
Finding an apartment in Satellite Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.