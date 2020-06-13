Apartment List
/
FL
/
satellite beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

83 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Satellite Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Amherst Gardens
1 Unit Available
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
406 Rosedale Drive
406 Rosedale Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1884 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
420 Kale Street
420 Kale Street, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1628 sqft
Your own piece of tropical paradise in Satellite Beach! Renovated pool home! Three bedroom two bath with open floor plan. Recently updated kitchen with newer appliances, newer cabinetry, granite counter tops, fixtures and kitchen island.
Results within 1 mile of Satellite Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2321 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Manatee Pointe Reserve
1 Unit Available
102 Mcguire Boulevard
102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2189 sqft
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
611 First Avenue
611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
156 E. Claridge Street
156 East Claridge Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1394 sqft
Totally remodeled and a place that you will love to stay. Large, fenced in back yard for Fido! Fully furnished (w nice things) inc. pots, pans, linens etc. and is ready to roll.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lyme Bay
1 Unit Available
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast
Results within 5 miles of Satellite Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
4 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
James Landing
32 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
Cocoa North
287 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A
2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!
City Guide for Satellite Beach, FL

Satellite Beach got its cool name because of its location on Florida's "Space Coast" and its proximity to nearby Cape Canaveral.

Satellite Beach sits on a barrier Island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River on the east coast of Florida. The city is only six miles from Melbourne and an hour from the land of Disney in Orlando. A half hour up the road is Cape Canaveral, and Satellite Beach is a prime spot for space shuttle and rocket launch viewings. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Satellite Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Satellite Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Satellite Beach 1 BedroomsSatellite Beach 2 BedroomsSatellite Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSatellite Beach 3 BedroomsSatellite Beach Apartments with Balcony
Satellite Beach Apartments with GarageSatellite Beach Apartments with GymSatellite Beach Apartments with ParkingSatellite Beach Apartments with Pool
Satellite Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerSatellite Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsSatellite Beach Furnished ApartmentsSatellite Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLMicco, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FL
Port St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLUniversity, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College