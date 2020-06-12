Apartment List
FL
/
satellite beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

232 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Lee Avenue
172 Lee Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1528 sqft
Unit #172 is for rent available Now! This 1/2 duplex feels like a single family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths..beautifully updated and super clean with large living area, and open split floor plan.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Amherst Gardens
1 Unit Available
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
406 Rosedale Drive
406 Rosedale Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1884 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1025 Highway A1a
1025 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2125 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY Furnished ocean front condo in the new Oceana at Satellite Beach. New, 3/3, barely lived in condo with breathtaking views of the ocean.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
650 Atlantic Drive
650 Atlantic Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Great townhouse, end unit, with a one car garage, balcony and ocean view! Just steps from the beach! This two story townhome features an eat in kitchen, a master bedroom with TWO closets and a slider out to your balcony with an ocean view.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Sheridan Avenue
115 Sheridan Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Fantastic location, 1/2 Duplex within walking distance to the Beach. Modern with 10' ceilings with an open floor plan, meticulously clean and ready to move in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
1175 Highway A1a
1175 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor.

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1303 Hway A1a
1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3779 sqft
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach
Results within 1 mile of Satellite Beach

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Harbour Villa
1 Unit Available
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lyme Bay
1 Unit Available
507 Summerset Court
507 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Indian Harbour Beach.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
199 Highway A1a
199 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1189 sqft
Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Manatee Pointe Reserve
1 Unit Available
102 Mcguire Boulevard
102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2189 sqft
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
324 W Exeter Street
324 West Exeter Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1585 sqft
OPEN FOR WINTER SEASON ONLY AT THIS TIME STARTING JAN. 16, 2021. All utilities and pool and lawn care inc. in the price! Florida lifestyle does not get any better than this. Enjoy your own private pool with a lush, tropical fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
611 First Avenue
611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
156 E. Claridge Street
156 East Claridge Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1394 sqft
Totally remodeled and a place that you will love to stay. Large, fenced in back yard for Fido! Fully furnished (w nice things) inc. pots, pans, linens etc. and is ready to roll.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Satellite Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Satellite Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

