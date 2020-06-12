/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL
1455 Highway A1a
1455 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
$2300 rent per month includes water, cable, internet, and pest control. Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath with a garage.
650 Atlantic Drive
650 Atlantic Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Great townhouse, end unit, with a one car garage, balcony and ocean view! Just steps from the beach! This two story townhome features an eat in kitchen, a master bedroom with TWO closets and a slider out to your balcony with an ocean view.
Gulfstream Beach
1175 Highway A1a
1175 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1265 sqft
You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor.
Montecito
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness
Results within 1 mile of Satellite Beach
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short
Harbour Villa
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.
199 Highway A1a
199 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1189 sqft
Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach.
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1091 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
333 S Patrick Drive
333 South Patrick Drive, South Patrick Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Large, classic floor plan with private ATTACHED 1 car garage. End unit. Quiet community with a most beautiful pool on-property. This property has a laundry room right off the kitchen along with a large porch overlooking the quiet, green grounds.
Lyme Bay
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1053 sqft
WOW! Beautiful 6th floor condo featuring porcelain tile floors, split bedroom plan, 1.5 baths, inside washer & dryer.
Seminole Heights
1010 Pinetree Drive
1010 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
Beautifully furnished unit one block from ocean! Available for 2 months or longer; Rental price depends on length of lease; A1A has stoplight/crosswalk leading to public beach access; Close to schools, Lowe's, restaurants, stores; Stainless steel
Results within 5 miles of Satellite Beach
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
862 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
884 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
