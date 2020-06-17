425 N OSPREY AVENUE

Amenities

UTILITIES INCLUDED ** HISTORIC ROWE HOME ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** WALK TO DOWNTOWN and GILLESPIE PARK ** Designed to accurately emulate ocean living, this historic home was built for John Ringling's (Ringling Bros. Circus Founder) skipper, Arthur Rowe and has affectionately been named The Rowe Boat. Part of local Sarasota lore and legend, the structure was designed and built in 1933 by famous shipbuilder Oliver Blackburn. The newly updated and landscaped boat-shaped home comfortably sleeps 5 and features 2 bedrooms with 2 queen beds and 1 queen sofa sleeper. Entrance to the 2nd story master bedroom through the beautiful spiral staircase or via a separate exterior entrance. 2 full bathrooms, one on the first floor and one located on the 2nd floor master suite. Master suite also includes a walk-in closet and desk area. Modern kitchen with brand new appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Seated dining for 4 at the counter-height bar. 50" LED Smart TV in the living area. Washer and dryer are located in the home. Two separate 2nd story porches at opposite ends of the home (the bow and the stern if you will). The bow, located off the master bedroom, is a screened porch with a hammock - the perfect place to drop anchor and take an afternoon nap. In addition to the attached porches, this home includes a secluded ground-level outdoor sitting area with table and chairs and lighted pathways. To complete the seafaring ambiance, a lighthouse home is also located within the property.