All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 425 N OSPREY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
425 N OSPREY AVENUE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:17 AM

425 N OSPREY AVENUE

425 South Osprey Avenue · (941) 448-4872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

425 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236
Laurel Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UTILITIES INCLUDED ** HISTORIC ROWE HOME ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** WALK TO DOWNTOWN and GILLESPIE PARK ** Designed to accurately emulate ocean living, this historic home was built for John Ringling's (Ringling Bros. Circus Founder) skipper, Arthur Rowe and has affectionately been named The Rowe Boat. Part of local Sarasota lore and legend, the structure was designed and built in 1933 by famous shipbuilder Oliver Blackburn. The newly updated and landscaped boat-shaped home comfortably sleeps 5 and features 2 bedrooms with 2 queen beds and 1 queen sofa sleeper. Entrance to the 2nd story master bedroom through the beautiful spiral staircase or via a separate exterior entrance. 2 full bathrooms, one on the first floor and one located on the 2nd floor master suite. Master suite also includes a walk-in closet and desk area. Modern kitchen with brand new appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Seated dining for 4 at the counter-height bar. 50" LED Smart TV in the living area. Washer and dryer are located in the home. Two separate 2nd story porches at opposite ends of the home (the bow and the stern if you will). The bow, located off the master bedroom, is a screened porch with a hammock - the perfect place to drop anchor and take an afternoon nap. In addition to the attached porches, this home includes a secluded ground-level outdoor sitting area with table and chairs and lighted pathways. To complete the seafaring ambiance, a lighthouse home is also located within the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 N OSPREY AVENUE have any available units?
425 N OSPREY AVENUE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 N OSPREY AVENUE have?
Some of 425 N OSPREY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 N OSPREY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
425 N OSPREY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 N OSPREY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 425 N OSPREY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 425 N OSPREY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 425 N OSPREY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 425 N OSPREY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 N OSPREY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 N OSPREY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 425 N OSPREY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 425 N OSPREY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 425 N OSPREY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 425 N OSPREY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 N OSPREY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 425 N OSPREY AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity