Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge parking

Elegance everywhere you look. Welcome to the Ritz Carleton. This 3 bedroom 3 bath unit has one of the bedroom converted to an elegant office perfect for the busy executive. Amazing views of the Marina Jacks, Sarasota Bay and downtown Sarasota. 24 hour concierge awaits you in this secured building with 2 private parking spaces. The main living area has marble flooring and floor to ceiling windows. Lots of high end finishes throughout. All the bedrooms have access to balcony's. This is a must see for anyone the desires the absolute best.