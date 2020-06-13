/
Last updated June 13 2020
264 Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
8221 Shadow Pine Way
8221 Shadow Pine Way, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2428 sqft
Beautiful single family home nestled in the well-manicured Deer Creek neighborhood in Palmer Ranch. Pool Maintenance and Lawn Care included! This 2 spacious bedroom plus a den home has a large private pool which overlooks private preserve.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8335 GLENROSE WAY
8335 Glen Rose Way, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Very nicely maintained ground floor condo in Pinestone on Palmer Ranch. Three bedroom, two bath split plan. Open kitchen, living room/dining room combination with screened lanai. Washer/dryer included in unit. One carport.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Road
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8389 WINGATE DRIVE
8389 Wingate Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1068 sqft
Available for 2021 Season, Just had a medical cancellation. Gated condo 2 bedroom 2 bath on Palmer Ranch. This turnkey furnished property is located near restaurants, shopping, the YMCA and just miles to Siesta Key Beach's.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD
76 Bishops Court Rd, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
RENTAL: Available May 1, 2020. Luxury turnkey furnished Georgian Style Villa in beautiful, secure, gated Oaks Preserve community of The Oaks Club in Osprey FL.
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1700 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1370 sqft
Located in beautiful Pelican Cove. Come and stay and watch the sunsets. Located minutes from Siesta Beach, voted #1 in USA. This condo is a ground floor end unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE
4270 Castlebridge Ln, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1068 sqft
You will absolutely love this bright and sunny ground floor condo at Pinestone on Palmer Ranch, two bedrooms, two baths, a beautiful glassed and screened lanai with pool view, gorgeous plank flooring, beautiful stainless steel appliances, large
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
5421 Cicerone Street
5421 Cicerone St, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1526 sqft
Resort Style Living! New construction 2nd floor condo at the Esplanade on Palmer Ranch. This 2 bedroom plus a den features a contemporary open floorplan and high end fixtures and finishes.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4236 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4236 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
957 sqft
This wonderful second floor unit in the gated community of Plaza De Flores in Sarasota will not last long! With 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept living and dining area there will be plenty of room for entertaining family and friends!
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8725 DAYDREAM STREET
8725 Daydream St, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1758 sqft
Brand new town home in Sarasota for rent. Corner unit in the gated community of Promenade on Palmer Ranch. Move-in ready, all concrete block, two story 1,758 SqFt. 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
8529 Great Meadow Drive
8529 Great Meadow Drive, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2421 sqft
Annual, unfurnished single family pool home available in Turtle Rock on Palmer Ranch. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is light, bright and spacious.
