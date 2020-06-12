1922 Oak Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking media room

Rent to Own your next Home! Stop throwing your money away on Rent and Own a Highly sought after Laurel Park neighborhood in Downtown Sarasota's National Historic District. This 4BR/3BA home was originally built in 1925 but completely renovated in 2017, yet retains its charm. Upgrades include: solid wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, custom bathroom vanities, wood look bathroom tile, designer bathroom showers, hurricane impact windows, wind mitigation, new plumbing, new air conditioning system, completely upgraded electrical system, circular driveway and energy saving Icynene foam insulation in attic, exterior walls and floors. Extended outdoor living area with composite deck and fire pit with seating area for entertaining. This home has the potential added income with the guest/mother-in-law apartment that offers 1BR, 1BA, its own kitchen, entry and parking areas and currently rents for $1,000 per month. This location is an easy walk to downtown Sarasota for a variety of restaurants, theatres, shopping, Sarasota Bayfront, Selby Gardens and the Sarasota Opera only minutes away.



Our company is dedicated to helping everyone Own their Next Home there is a down-payment required and all credit it considered. Please call us today to discuss availability and get approved for your Next Home!

Rent to Own!