Sarasota, FL
1922 Oak Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1922 Oak Street

1922 Oak Street · (727) 316-5003
Location

1922 Oak Street, Sarasota, FL 34236
Laurel Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Rent to Own your next Home! Stop throwing your money away on Rent and Own a Highly sought after Laurel Park neighborhood in Downtown Sarasota's National Historic District. This 4BR/3BA home was originally built in 1925 but completely renovated in 2017, yet retains its charm. Upgrades include: solid wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, custom bathroom vanities, wood look bathroom tile, designer bathroom showers, hurricane impact windows, wind mitigation, new plumbing, new air conditioning system, completely upgraded electrical system, circular driveway and energy saving Icynene foam insulation in attic, exterior walls and floors. Extended outdoor living area with composite deck and fire pit with seating area for entertaining. This home has the potential added income with the guest/mother-in-law apartment that offers 1BR, 1BA, its own kitchen, entry and parking areas and currently rents for $1,000 per month. This location is an easy walk to downtown Sarasota for a variety of restaurants, theatres, shopping, Sarasota Bayfront, Selby Gardens and the Sarasota Opera only minutes away.

Our company is dedicated to helping everyone Own their Next Home there is a down-payment required and all credit it considered. Please call us today to discuss availability and get approved for your Next Home!
Rent to Own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Oak Street have any available units?
1922 Oak Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Oak Street have?
Some of 1922 Oak Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 1922 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 1922 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1922 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
