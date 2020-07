Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room trash valet valet service yoga accessible 24hr maintenance dog grooming area dog park fire pit hot tub

The DeSOTA, in the heart of everything you love most about Sarasota, is the perfect place to call home. Our community of luxury downtown Sarasota, FL apartments is more than a place to live; It's a place to live well. Whether you choose our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments, you'll find there's nowhere else you'd rather be. Accessibility is key when you live with us. Every place you need to go, anywhere you want to go, is waiting right outside your doorstep. Living at The DeSOTA gives you everything you need at your doorstep. A typical day for you might include a morning coffee as the sailboats cast off, a short walk to the farmer's market, a night at the theater right down the street or soaking up the downtown vibe at one of the nearby bars, restaurants, museums, and parks. In a place like this, home becomes so much more than where you go to sleep at night; it becomes the place where you live the good life. Welcome to the downtown Sarasota life, re imagined.