326 BELVEDERE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Very Large Rental Townhome located in Aberlee Townhomes (Treviso Townhomes). Located minutes from the 417, Sanford Airport, Seminole Town Center, & Seminole State College. Home offers 2 Large Master Suites!!! One suite offers a sitting area that can also be used as an office. Home features Stainless Steal Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Back splash, upstairs Washer and Dryer, and beautiful Community Pool! BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM!!!! Appliances included are: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, and Washer. Great Seminole County Schools!!!!!