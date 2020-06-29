All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

326 BELVEDERE WAY

326 Belvedere Way · (407) 695-2066
Location

326 Belvedere Way, Sanford, FL 32773

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Very Large Rental Townhome located in Aberlee Townhomes (Treviso Townhomes). Located minutes from the 417, Sanford Airport, Seminole Town Center, & Seminole State College. Home offers 2 Large Master Suites!!! One suite offers a sitting area that can also be used as an office. Home features Stainless Steal Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Back splash, upstairs Washer and Dryer, and beautiful Community Pool! BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM!!!! Appliances included are: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Microwave, Range, Refrigerator, and Washer. Great Seminole County Schools!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 BELVEDERE WAY have any available units?
326 BELVEDERE WAY has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 BELVEDERE WAY have?
Some of 326 BELVEDERE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 BELVEDERE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
326 BELVEDERE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 BELVEDERE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 326 BELVEDERE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 326 BELVEDERE WAY offer parking?
No, 326 BELVEDERE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 326 BELVEDERE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 BELVEDERE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 BELVEDERE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 326 BELVEDERE WAY has a pool.
Does 326 BELVEDERE WAY have accessible units?
No, 326 BELVEDERE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 326 BELVEDERE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 BELVEDERE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 BELVEDERE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 326 BELVEDERE WAY has units with air conditioning.
