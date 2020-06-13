/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
18 Cheap Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1005 Pine Avenue Unit B
1005 Pine Avenue, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
810 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully located 1bd/1bth home in Sanford Florida. Steps away from downtown Sanford, the location doesn't get any better. The home features 723 Sqft of living space, with a great living room, bedroom, and kitchen area.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dreamwold
1 Unit Available
2434 MAPLE AVENUE
2434 South Maple Avenue, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
988 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex conveniently located within minutes of major highways & bus lines. This is an all tile home with spacious kitchen cabinets and closets.
Results within 5 miles of Sanford
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$926
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.
Results within 10 miles of Sanford
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 09:06pm
9 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
133 Oyster Bay Circle
133 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
496 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Afton Sq 207
216 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
714 sqft
1/1 bedroom in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 284498 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Altamonte Springs. 2ND FLOOR ALSO HAS CARPET! Convenient location in Altamonte Springs near major shopping mall, tons of restaurants options, grocery stores, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
554 Orange Drive #18 Available 07/01/20 1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eatonville
1 Unit Available
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Springwood Cir, #A
144 Springwood Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
665 sqft
Coming soon Wont Last 1 bedroom 1 bath Ground floor condo - Offering this 1 bedroom 1 bath, with walk-in closets, All kitchen appliances, cherry wood cabinets; this Condo offers lots of charm; it is conveniently located on the Ground floor great
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Orienta Point Street #212
212 Orienta Point Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
734 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
607 FENTON PLACE
607 Fenton Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN READY!!! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at country Walk Condominiums, This unit features new laminated floors,renovated bathroom and is freshly paint with a neutral color.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300 CHEROKEE COURT
300 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in Clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2280 FLORIDA DRIVE
2280 Florida Drive, Deltona, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
550 sqft
Cozy and charming apartment! One story, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Conveniently close parking! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history.
