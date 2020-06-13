Apartment List
263 Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL with balcony

263 Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
28 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
5 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Savannah Park
13 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,116
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE
2474 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE
1151 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1687 sqft
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE Available 08/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preserve at Lake Monroe
1 Unit Available
117 Wilson Bay Ct
117 Wilson Bay Ct, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Casa Marina Place
516 Casa Marina Place, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1955 sqft
516 Casa Marina Place Available 09/01/20 Immaculate 4 Bedroom Home in Celery Key! Available September 1! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadarrow Place
115 Broadarrow Place, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
115 Broadarrow Place Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3BD/2BA Sanford Home with Fenced Backyard! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,158 sq ft, single family home for rent in Sanford! This open floor plan with it's vaulted ceilings flows

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
700 E Airport Blvd #H5
700 Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sandlewood Villas - AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor - Fully renovated, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring throughout, brand new dining light, brand new fans in family

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 S Pine Ridge Circle B2
1222 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
*** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY **2/2 Condo off Airport Blvd/Sanford- water included** - *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY *** Lovely 2nd floor unit located in the Pine Ridge Condominium community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE
2551 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1665 sqft
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE Available 07/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, Two Story Town Home, Family Room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25312 Northlake Dr.
25312 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit, $1195.00 per month, Lake View - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features beautiful view and screened in porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
151 Lakeside Circle
151 Lakeside Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1276 sqft
Sandford/Lake Mary area Upgraded Home! Brand New Kitchen and bathrooms! - This magnificent home is move in ready it offers 3 bed 2 bath located in is desirable Hidden Lake! Home has gone through several upgrades such as new kitchen with solid wood

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 S. Summerlin Avenue
1910 Summerlin Avenue, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
Four Bedroom Sanford Home Available Now! - Sanford 4 Bedroom/1 Bath home featuring large master off living room, ceramic tile through out, inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, open patio with large fenced backyard. Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2569 RIVER LANDING DRIVE
2569 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1573 sqft
3/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sanford, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sanford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

