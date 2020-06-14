Apartment List
203 Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL with garage

Sanford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
151 Lakeside Circle
151 Lakeside Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1276 sqft
Sandford/Lake Mary area Upgraded Home! Brand New Kitchen and bathrooms! - This magnificent home is move in ready it offers 3 bed 2 bath located in is desirable Hidden Lake! Home has gone through several upgrades such as new kitchen with solid wood

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
146 Brushcreek Drive
146 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1240 sqft
146 Brushcreek Drive Available 08/05/20 AMAZING 3 Bed 2.5 Bath For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE
2474 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE
1151 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1687 sqft
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE Available 08/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preserve at Lake Monroe
1 Unit Available
117 Wilson Bay Ct
117 Wilson Bay Ct, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2650 Retreat View Cir
2650 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 beds 2.5 baths 1,203 sqft townhome for rent. - Property Id: 293284 Nice 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadarrow Place
115 Broadarrow Place, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
115 Broadarrow Place Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3BD/2BA Sanford Home with Fenced Backyard! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,158 sq ft, single family home for rent in Sanford! This open floor plan with it's vaulted ceilings flows

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2330 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE
2330 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1624 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!!! Close to Seminole Town Center Mall, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2520 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE
2520 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1530 sqft
Fantastic townhouse in an awesome location! So close to everything, keeping your car would be optional. Restaurants, grocery stores and even the Seminole Town Center Mall are all within an easy walk of this home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2569 RIVER LANDING DRIVE
2569 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1573 sqft
3/2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1211 RETREAT VIEW CIRCLE
1211 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1409 sqft
WOW what a view!!! Amazing upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse in a gated community, with awesome view of the lake and backyard. Upgraded kitchen with all appliances and granite counter top.

1 of 23

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1451 TWIN TREES LANE
1451 Twin Trees Lane, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1203 sqft
Nice 2/2.5 townhome located in the gated community of Retreat At Twin Lakes in Sanford. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and breakfast bar.

1 of 19

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
258 MAGNOLIA PARK TRAIL
258 Magnolia Park Trail, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2179 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home is located on a Cul-de-sac in the wonderful gated community of Magnolia Park. You will love the cherry hardwood floors in your formal living, dining, and family rooms. This house has enough space for everyone.
Results within 1 mile of Sanford
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1296 Bolton Place
1296 Bolton Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1989 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1296 Bolton Place in Seminole County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2624 Bullion Loop
2624 Bullion Loop, Seminole County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
3479 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Sanford FL is now available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5640 Siracusa Lane
5640 Siracusa Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2268 sqft
5640 Siracusa Lane Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse with loft for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sanford, FL

Sanford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

