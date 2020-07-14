All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

Stonebrook Apartment Homes

1000 Stonebrook Dr · (407) 326-2897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL 32773

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04203 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 05208 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 11206 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18307 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 03206 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 15101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07107 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonebrook Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
online portal
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Amidst the tropical palm trees and lush green estate, Stonebrook Apartments, a gated community in Sanford, Florida, offers paradise living with urban-style conveniences. With 9 distinctive floor plans, our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent have contemporary, spacious interiors. The gourmet kitchens are fully equipped with electric appliances. Each apartment oasis has a private patio or balcony with extra storage, dining room, large closets, washer and dryer connections and air conditioning. Many of our pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets, washers, dryers, vaulted ceilings and lakeside views. Lounge by our 2 crystal clear pools, soak in our 2 hot tubs or relax in our gazebo. Play a game of racquetball, volleyball, or tennis, and enjoy a barbecue at our picnic pavilion. Hang out with your kids at ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: No monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease. Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonebrook Apartment Homes have any available units?
Stonebrook Apartment Homes has 12 units available starting at $1,109 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stonebrook Apartment Homes have?
Some of Stonebrook Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonebrook Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Stonebrook Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonebrook Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonebrook Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Stonebrook Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Stonebrook Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Stonebrook Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonebrook Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonebrook Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Stonebrook Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Stonebrook Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Stonebrook Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Stonebrook Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonebrook Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonebrook Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stonebrook Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
