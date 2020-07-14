Stonebrook Apartment Homes

Amenities
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Amidst the tropical palm trees and lush green estate, Stonebrook Apartments, a gated community in Sanford, Florida, offers paradise living with urban-style conveniences. With 9 distinctive floor plans, our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent have contemporary, spacious interiors. The gourmet kitchens are fully equipped with electric appliances. Each apartment oasis has a private patio or balcony with extra storage, dining room, large closets, washer and dryer connections and air conditioning. Many of our pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets, washers, dryers, vaulted ceilings and lakeside views. Lounge by our 2 crystal clear pools, soak in our 2 hot tubs or relax in our gazebo. Play a game of racquetball, volleyball, or tennis, and enjoy a barbecue at our picnic pavilion. Hang out with your kids at ...