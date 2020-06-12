/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
5 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
302 Sanora Boulevard
302 Sanora Boulevard, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE
2474 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE
1151 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1687 sqft
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE Available 08/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preserve at Lake Monroe
1 Unit Available
117 Wilson Bay Ct
117 Wilson Bay Ct, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Casa Marina Place
516 Casa Marina Place, Sanford, FL
516 Casa Marina Place Available 09/01/20 Immaculate 4 Bedroom Home in Celery Key! Available September 1! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadarrow Place
115 Broadarrow Place, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
115 Broadarrow Place Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3BD/2BA Sanford Home with Fenced Backyard! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,158 sq ft, single family home for rent in Sanford! This open floor plan with it's vaulted ceilings flows
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
129 Edgewater Circle
129 Edgewater Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1134 sqft
- (RLNE5789224)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Brushcreek Drive
146 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1240 sqft
146 Brushcreek Drive Available 08/05/20 AMAZING 3 Bed 2.5 Bath For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE
2551 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1665 sqft
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE Available 07/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, Two Story Town Home, Family Room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
151 Lakeside Circle
151 Lakeside Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1276 sqft
Sandford/Lake Mary area Upgraded Home! Brand New Kitchen and bathrooms! - This magnificent home is move in ready it offers 3 bed 2 bath located in is desirable Hidden Lake! Home has gone through several upgrades such as new kitchen with solid wood
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1910 S. Summerlin Avenue
1910 Summerlin Avenue, Sanford, FL
Four Bedroom Sanford Home Available Now! - Sanford 4 Bedroom/1 Bath home featuring large master off living room, ceramic tile through out, inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, open patio with large fenced backyard. Sorry, no pets allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2018 S Cedar Ave
2018 Cedar Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1688 sqft
Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Sanford For Rent. - Check out this 3/2 1688 sqft single family home with a very large fenced in back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
209 Meadow Hills Drive
209 Meadow Hills Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1803 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
107 Quail Ridge Court
107 Quail Ridge Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1494 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
411 South Bay Avenue
411 Bay Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1216 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
615 E 2nd St
615 2nd Street, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
This brand new duplex has been remodeled from top to bottom. It has new floors, paint, appliances etc. Brand new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. The bathroom has brand new vanity, and shower/tub combination.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2330 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE
2330 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1624 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!!! Close to Seminole Town Center Mall, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2520 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE
2520 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1530 sqft
Fantastic townhouse in an awesome location! So close to everything, keeping your car would be optional. Restaurants, grocery stores and even the Seminole Town Center Mall are all within an easy walk of this home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2569 RIVER LANDING DRIVE
2569 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1573 sqft
3/2.
