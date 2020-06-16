All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Bell Lake Forest

101 Integra Village Trail · (407) 449-1375
Location

101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-248 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 2-217 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 4-128 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-313 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 4-136 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 3-117 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Lake Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
Welcome to Bell Lake Forest, a luxury apartment community in the Lake Forest neighborhood of Lake Mary/ Heathrow, just North of Orlando. Bell Lake Forest offers upscale living with elegant interiors and luxurious amenities. Our community is conveniently located on Hwy 46, just minutes from I-4, Hwy 417 and walking distance to a Publix-anchored shopping center.

Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, faux-wood flooring and 42 inch dark wood cabinetry. Each home includes a washer and dryer as well as a private, screened in patio* or balcony*. Relax by our beautiful salt-water swimming pool or socialize by our outdoor fire pit and grilling area. Our community offers services such as valet trash removal, online resident survey feedback program, and online rent payment. We offer a 24-Hr.Fitness Center with Crossfit, two pet parks (one for small dogs and one for large dogs), outdoor seating wit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage fee: $125.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Lake Forest have any available units?
Bell Lake Forest has 9 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bell Lake Forest have?
Some of Bell Lake Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Lake Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Lake Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Lake Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Lake Forest is pet friendly.
Does Bell Lake Forest offer parking?
Yes, Bell Lake Forest offers parking.
Does Bell Lake Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Lake Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Lake Forest have a pool?
Yes, Bell Lake Forest has a pool.
Does Bell Lake Forest have accessible units?
No, Bell Lake Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Lake Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Lake Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does Bell Lake Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bell Lake Forest has units with air conditioning.
