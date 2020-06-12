/
2 bedroom apartments
157 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1077 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1177 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
$
Savannah Park
14 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2650 Retreat View Cir
2650 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 beds 2.5 baths 1,203 sqft townhome for rent. - Property Id: 293284 Nice 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 S Pine Ridge Circle B2
1222 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
*** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY **2/2 Condo off Airport Blvd/Sanford- water included** - *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY *** Lovely 2nd floor unit located in the Pine Ridge Condominium community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25312 Northlake Dr.
25312 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit, $1195.00 per month, Lake View - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features beautiful view and screened in porch.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
314 BELVEDERE WAY
314 Belvedere Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1524 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful townhome in Sanford. Built in 2007, this home has a wonderful split master floor plan. There is ample closet space for each bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3340 WINDLESHORE WAY
3340 Windleshore Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in desireable GATED Windsor Lake - 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath open floor plan with volume ceilings. Downstairs living space offers a great room concept with ceramic tile throughout and a powder room downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
108 NORTHLAKE DRIVE
108 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
This is a lovely 2-Bedroom/2-Bath second floor unit in Northlake Village Condo community with a very nice view of Lake Minnie.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dreamwold
1 Unit Available
2434 MAPLE AVENUE
2434 South Maple Avenue, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
988 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex conveniently located within minutes of major highways & bus lines. This is an all tile home with spacious kitchen cabinets and closets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1121 Arbor Lakes Cir
1121 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1249 sqft
This is a fully furnished executive condo rental. The term is for seven months but you only have to fulfill three continuous months if you let me know and you need to leave. Just bring your own towels.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3430 WINDLESHORE WAY
3430 Windleshore Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath townhouse in desirable Windsor Lake Townhomes - 2 story unit with tile and carpet floors throughout. Cherry Cabinets and stainless appliances. Open floor plan with screened patio overlooking green way.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
325 Arbor Lakes Cir
325 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to this GORGEOUS 2 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL near Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
606 S PALMETTO AVENUE
606 Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Charming 2nd Floor Walk Up Apartment in Sanford's Historic District. Spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment is Ready for You to Move In! Updated Kitchen and Bath.
1 of 23
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1451 TWIN TREES LANE
1451 Twin Trees Lane, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1203 sqft
Nice 2/2.5 townhome located in the gated community of Retreat At Twin Lakes in Sanford. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and breakfast bar.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
