accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
40 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
5 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:00am
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
700 E Airport Blvd #H5
700 Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sandlewood Villas - AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor - Fully renovated, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring throughout, brand new dining light, brand new fans in family
Results within 1 mile of Sanford
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Chase Grove Townhomes HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Gated Townhome Community in Lake Mary! Come see this 2 story townhome with open floor plan...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Sanford
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
18 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 19 at 10:33pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Georgia Ave.
400 Georgia Avenue, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
400 Georgia Ave. Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD 400 GEORGIA AVENUE LONGWOOD, FL 32750 Rent: $1,500/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Sanford
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Goldenrod
19 Units Available
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,176
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
