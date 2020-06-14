Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

232 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL

Finding an apartment in Sanford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
5 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Savannah Park
13 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,116
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
209 Meadow Hills Drive
209 Meadow Hills Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1803 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
151 Lakeside Circle
151 Lakeside Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1276 sqft
Sandford/Lake Mary area Upgraded Home! Brand New Kitchen and bathrooms! - This magnificent home is move in ready it offers 3 bed 2 bath located in is desirable Hidden Lake! Home has gone through several upgrades such as new kitchen with solid wood

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
146 Brushcreek Drive
146 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1240 sqft
146 Brushcreek Drive Available 08/05/20 AMAZING 3 Bed 2.5 Bath For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2018 S Cedar Ave
2018 Cedar Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1688 sqft
Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Sanford For Rent. - Check out this 3/2 1688 sqft single family home with a very large fenced in back yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1313 OLIVE AVE
1313 Olive Avenue, Sanford, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
SOUTH SANFORD - COMPLETELY REMODELED 5BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 5BR/2BA home. New kitchen, new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, new bathrooms. Large backyard. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE
2474 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE
1151 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1687 sqft
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE Available 08/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preserve at Lake Monroe
1 Unit Available
117 Wilson Bay Ct
117 Wilson Bay Ct, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
FABULOUS 3/2 HOME IN THE PRESERVE AT LAKE MONROE/SALT WATER POOL WITH SERVICE INCLUDED!! - Come home to this beautiful 3/2 home that features luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile, granite counter tops in the kitchen, and updated washer/dryer in the

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
516 Casa Marina Place
516 Casa Marina Place, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1955 sqft
516 Casa Marina Place Available 09/01/20 Immaculate 4 Bedroom Home in Celery Key! Available September 1! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadarrow Place
115 Broadarrow Place, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
115 Broadarrow Place Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3BD/2BA Sanford Home with Fenced Backyard! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,158 sq ft, single family home for rent in Sanford! This open floor plan with it's vaulted ceilings flows

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
107 Quail Ridge Court
107 Quail Ridge Court, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1494 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
411 South Bay Avenue
411 Bay Avenue, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1216 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sanford, FL

Finding an apartment in Sanford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

