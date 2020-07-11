/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
182 Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
29 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
15 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
14 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1233 Travertine Ter
1233 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
IMMACULATELY CLEAN & NEW PAINT! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after GATED subdivision of Greystone, conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2421 White Magnolia Way
2421 White Magnolia Way, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1371 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Arbor Lakes Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Near Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Near Lake Mary, Welcome home to the gated community of Arbor Lakes! This second floor condo includes an
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
700 E Airport Blvd #H5
700 Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sandlewood Villas - AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor - Fully renovated, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring throughout, brand new dining light, brand new fans in family
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Josephs
277 BIG SPRING TERRACE
277 Big Spring Terrace, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2136 sqft
A beautiful home with open floor plan having 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet is conveniently located on the first floor along with dining room, living room, kitchen, laundry room, half bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3430 WINDLESHORE WAY
3430 Windleshore Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath townhouse in desirable Windsor Lake Townhomes - 2 story unit with tile and carpet floors throughout. Cherry Cabinets and stainless appliances. Open floor plan with screened patio overlooking green way.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
326 BELVEDERE WAY
326 Belvedere Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1622 sqft
Very Large Rental Townhome located in Aberlee Townhomes (Treviso Townhomes). Located minutes from the 417, Sanford Airport, Seminole Town Center, & Seminole State College.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Lake
323 WILTON CIRCLE
323 Wilton Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Upgraded 2/2.5 townhome, granite kitchen countertops, tile in the kitchen, bath and foyer, high-grade wood laminate in dining and living room. Two-story townhome with two master suites upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1601 Terrace Drive
1601 Terrace Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
This spacious townhome is an end unit with a large yard on the side and a fenced in patio in back. Updated cabinets and counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is tile floor throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2330 SAN JACINTO CIRCLE
2330 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1624 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!!! Close to Seminole Town Center Mall, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
314 BELVEDERE WAY
314 Belvedere Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1524 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful townhome in Sanford. Built in 2007, this home has a wonderful split master floor plan. There is ample closet space for each bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1211 RETREAT VIEW CIRCLE
1211 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1409 sqft
WOW what a view!!! Amazing upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse in a gated community, with awesome view of the lake and backyard. Upgraded kitchen with all appliances and granite counter top.
1 of 23
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1451 TWIN TREES LANE
1451 Twin Trees Lane, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1203 sqft
Nice 2/2.5 townhome located in the gated community of Retreat At Twin Lakes in Sanford. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Sanford
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
331 SILVER PINE DRIVE
331 Silver Pine Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in well maintained Hills of Lake Mary subdivision. Enjoy the mature tree lined streets just minutes to Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and 417. Home has a very spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1296 Bolton Place
1296 Bolton Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1989 sqft
Beautiful Mediterranean style end unit townhome in Grande Oaks subdivision in Heathrow. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Gated community with state of art amenities.
Similar Pages
Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanford 3 BedroomsSanford Accessible ApartmentsSanford Apartments with Balcony
Sanford Apartments with GarageSanford Apartments with GymSanford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL