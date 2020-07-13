/
apartments with pool
251 Apartments for rent in Sanford, FL with pool
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1028 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
7 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
30 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
15 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
12 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
8 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
1 Unit Available
2675 River Landing Drive
2675 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1752 sqft
**3/3 Townhouse in Sanford** - Beautiful 3/3 located in the Riverview Townhome Community. Spacious floor plan with a nice open kitchen and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 Unit Available
1750 Travertine Terrace
1750 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1325 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 CG Townhome located in Sanford, known for great schools and recreation. Carpet in living and bedrooms, Tile in wet areas. Kitchen is well appointed and open. Split floor plan.
1 Unit Available
2535 River Landing Drive
2535 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1780 sqft
2535 River Landing Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated
1 Unit Available
25307 Northlake Dr.
25307 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Lake Front Condo, Stunning! Remodeled all brand new! 2/2 - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features newly and fully remodeled in the entire condo unit and screened in porch.
1 Unit Available
1233 Travertine Ter
1233 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
IMMACULATELY CLEAN & NEW PAINT! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after GATED subdivision of Greystone, conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center
1 Unit Available
1804 Northlake Drive
1804 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1106 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2/2 - Beautiful 2/2 downstairs unit. Brand new appliances, completely remodeled. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos.
1 Unit Available
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE
2551 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1676 sqft
2551 Stockton Drive SEMINOLE Available 09/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, Two Story Town Home, Family Room.
1 Unit Available
2421 White Magnolia Way
2421 White Magnolia Way, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1371 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Arbor Lakes Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Near Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Near Lake Mary, Welcome home to the gated community of Arbor Lakes! This second floor condo includes an
1 Unit Available
302 Sanora Boulevard
302 Sanora Boulevard, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
700 E Airport Blvd #H5
700 Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sandlewood Villas - AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor - Fully renovated, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring throughout, brand new dining light, brand new fans in family
1 Unit Available
113 Bel Fiore Cove
113 Bel Fiora Cove, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1564 sqft
Treviso-113 Bel Fiore Sanford FL 32773 - Townhome in Sanford. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 1564 sq ft in living space. Both bedrooms on 2nd floor. Community pool, close to Sanford airport. Rental insurance required. HOA pre-approval required.
1 Unit Available
1112 LIMESTONE RUN
1112 Limestone Run, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1914 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 ½ Bath, 2 car garage townhome will leave you impressed. Great floorplan in a great neighborhood! Open Kitchen features 42-inch cabinets, Silestone counters, all appliances are included plus nice size pantry.
1 Unit Available
3430 WINDLESHORE WAY
3430 Windleshore Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath townhouse in desirable Windsor Lake Townhomes - 2 story unit with tile and carpet floors throughout. Cherry Cabinets and stainless appliances. Open floor plan with screened patio overlooking green way.
1 Unit Available
326 BELVEDERE WAY
326 Belvedere Way, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1622 sqft
Very Large Rental Townhome located in Aberlee Townhomes (Treviso Townhomes). Located minutes from the 417, Sanford Airport, Seminole Town Center, & Seminole State College.
