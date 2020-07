Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal

Indulge your senses at Westlake Apartment Homes. Beautiful lakeside living near Lake Mary/Heathrow/Sanford! Relax and enjoy the tranquil surroundings and charming lake from your balcony or solarium. From our enormous sunrooms, you can feel the rays of sun and let the natural light fill your home. And that's just the beginning. Offering unique one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans all with private entrances, large walk-in closets, washer and dryer, a garden style tub, and so much more. For all of your recreation needs, you'll find a completely renovated pool area with outdoor kitchen and fire pit, a second swimming pool, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, two play areas, tennis court and so much more! Enjoy the luxury of "A" rated Seminole County Schools. Our gated community is ingeniously located next to I-4 and 417 and we are a gateway to all major employers and entertainment. Our luxury community is only minutes from everything, including the Aerosim Flight School.