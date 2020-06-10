All apartments in Riverview
13205 Haystack Ct

13205 Haystack Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13205 Haystack Ct, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this charming Riverview home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,744 sq ft of comfortable living space. Amenities include tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, full washer/dryer and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13205 Haystack Ct have any available units?
13205 Haystack Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13205 Haystack Ct have?
Some of 13205 Haystack Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13205 Haystack Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13205 Haystack Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13205 Haystack Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13205 Haystack Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13205 Haystack Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13205 Haystack Ct does offer parking.
Does 13205 Haystack Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13205 Haystack Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13205 Haystack Ct have a pool?
No, 13205 Haystack Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13205 Haystack Ct have accessible units?
No, 13205 Haystack Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13205 Haystack Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13205 Haystack Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
