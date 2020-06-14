Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL with gym

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6240 OLIVEDALE DRIVE
6240 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1387 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this awesome 3 bedroom town house with wood floors! Open floor plan! Gated pool community! Close to everything! Water included in rent! Community pool and Gym.

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
10825 JoHanna Avenue
10825 Johanna Avenue, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1602 sqft
Mediterranean style town home available for rent Beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath water view Mediterranean style town home available for rent. Living/Dining room combo, open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE
10719 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1408 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT with WATER VIEWS!!! This 3bed 2.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13151 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE
13151 Green Violet Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2072 sqft
Single story single family home located in the gated community of Waterleaf. The property has four bedroom and three bathroom. Granite counter tops and views to the pond. Very spacious master suite with dual sinks. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE
10013 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2889 sqft
Lennar's Raleigh model home is a home that’ll certainly leave your family in awe. This 2,896 square foot, five bedroom home is ideal for those in search of plenty of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Riverview
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1820 sqft
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11809 Twilight Darner Plaza
11809 Twilight Darner Place, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3483 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Enclave Boyette community. This two-story single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members.
City Guide for Riverview, FL

Golf, Busch Gardens, picture-perfect locales - sound enticing? Look no further than Riverview, Florida.

As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Riverview, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Riverview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

