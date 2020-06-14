122 Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL with gym
Golf, Busch Gardens, picture-perfect locales - sound enticing? Look no further than Riverview, Florida.
As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship? See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Riverview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.