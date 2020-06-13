Apartment List
/
FL
/
riverview
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverview, FL

Finding an apartment in Riverview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
23 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive
12373 Foxmoor Peak Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1255 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN PANTHER TRACE! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Adorable 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10627 Sweet Sapling St
10627 Sweet Sapling St, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1461 sqft
10627 Sweet Sapling St Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! - The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Fork
1 Unit Available
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop Available 07/01/20 Almost new house with 3/2.5/2 plus a bonus room in Riverview for $1895 per month only 2300 SF - This inviting two-story home features a paver drive and pathways.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
South Pointe of Tampa
1 Unit Available
13252 Early Run Lane
13252 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1936 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
9708 Wydella Street
9708 Wydella Street, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2212 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
10312 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2534 sqft
****Half off first months rent!!!!!**** This two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10106 GOLDEN WONDER LANE
10106 Golden Wonder Ln, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1914 sqft
Check out this recently constructed home in 2019 available for immediate move in! This home features four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Located at the Summit at Fern Hill makes commuting to Tampa, Brandon, and the gulf beaches easy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE
11708 Cambium Crown Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1667 sqft
Gorgeous two story townhome in Boyette Park comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage. The designer kitchen features 42" upper cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a stunning back splash.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
10825 JoHanna Avenue
10825 Johanna Avenue, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1602 sqft
Mediterranean style town home available for rent Beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath water view Mediterranean style town home available for rent. Living/Dining room combo, open floor plan.
City Guide for Riverview, FL

Golf, Busch Gardens, picture-perfect locales - sound enticing? Look no further than Riverview, Florida.

As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Riverview, FL

Finding an apartment in Riverview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverview 3 BedroomsRiverview Accessible ApartmentsRiverview Apartments with BalconyRiverview Apartments with Garage
Riverview Apartments with GymRiverview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverview Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRiverview Apartments with ParkingRiverview Apartments with PoolRiverview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Riverview Cheap PlacesRiverview Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverview Furnished ApartmentsRiverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly PlacesRiverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa